South Africa: Hospital struggle to provide beds as coronavirus cases surge

Public and private hospitals in South Africa is grappling with increasing number of Covid-19 patients. In the last seven days hospital admissions have doubled everywhere, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said today.

Makhura visited Steve Biko Academic hospital on Monday after grim pictures of the hospital was trending on social media.

Due to increased number of Covid-19 patients, the hospital put up several tents as treatment areas in its rooftop parking.

“The number of fatalities have increased exponentially in Gauteng province. You may remember we did say that after people return from festive season we will foresee significant increase,” Makhura said.

Some of the patients are coming from private hospitals because of lack of space, while others are self-referred from other provinces, he said.

South Africa’s recorded Covid-19 death toll surpasses 33,000 on Sunday and infections increased by 17, 412, taking the total to 1,231,597.

SA President Cyril Ramphosa is going to address the nation tonight at 8pm (local time) on developments in SA’s covid-19 response.

He is expected to address after NCCC meet ( National Coronavirus Command Council )