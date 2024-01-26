South Africa hails ICJ verdict on Gaza 'genocide', Israel strikes defiant tone

South Africa, on Friday (January 26), hailed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on Gaza 'genocide' a 'decisive victory' for the international rule of law. The ICJ has ruled in favour of South Africa's request and has imposed emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," South Africa's department of international relations and cooperation said in a statement.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa broke into cheers the moment ICJ delivered its verdict. The video of his reaction is being shared on social media. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa breaks in celebration as the International Court of Justice rules against Israel #ICJ pic.twitter.com/DmFmmzYXSl — Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) January 26, 2024 × Israel appeared to strike a defiant tone after the ICJ verdict

"Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people," he said. He posted the video and text of his statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague:



"The ICJ order is an important reminder that no state is above the law," Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a video statement, adding that the ruling "should serve as a wake-up call for Israel and actors who enabled its entrenched impunity". Palestine welcomes the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice today. The ICJ judges assessed the facts and the law. They ruled in favor of humanity and international law.



We call on all states to ensure that all provisional measures ordered by the… pic.twitter.com/aLeVXRJNVl — State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) January 26, 2024 × "The International Court of Justice rules in favor of South Africa's request for provisional measures against Israel over Gaza war," said African National Congress leader Fikile Mbalula. [WATCH] The International Court of Justice rules in favor of South Africa's request for provisional measures against Israel over Gaza war. 🙌🏽#FreePalestine #ANC112 #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/WdrcvTszSu — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) January 26, 2024 × Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the ICJ verdict.

"We hope that Israel's attacks against women, children and the elderly will come to an end," Erdogan said in a social media statement, calling the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling "valuable".