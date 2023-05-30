South Africa crime data: Over 15,000 women faced assault in first three months of 2023

The South African Police Service released the fourth quarter crime statistics for the year 2022-2023 on Tuesday.

The statistics were recorded during the first three months of this year.

The statistics revealed violent crimes increased by 4 per cent for the period between January and March this year, when compared to January – March 2022. MURDER Police Minister Bheki Cele said there has been an increase in murder case countywide by 3.4 per cent to 6 289 between January and March 2023.

“The majority of the killings took place in Kwa Zulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng provinces with arguments, vigilantism, and robberies topping the motive list for murder. The Kwa Zulu-Natal province also reported the highest figures of multiple-murder cases, followed by the Eastern Cape with 206 and 155 victims respectively,” the minister said. RAPE Cele said reported rape cases have shown decrease in the first three months, however, it remains a concern that 10 513 people were raped in the reported period.

Out of the 10 513 rape cases, 4768 of the rape incidents took place at the home of the victim or at the home of the perpetrator. WOMEN AND CHILDREN Child murders decreased by almost 20 per cent and a slight decrease was also noted in assault GBH cases of children, Cele reported.

“Sadly and alarmingly, 29 more children were victims of attempted murder compared to the same comparative period last year,” he said.

"The women of this country continue to be stalked by violence, mainly at the hands of men. A double digit percentage increase of 21.5 per cent was recorded in attempted murder figures for the fourth quarter," the minister added. In the first three months of this year, 969 women were killed and over 15,000 women were assaulted, Cele said.

