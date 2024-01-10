'Something sinister happening': Netizens confused after secret tunnel is unearthed in New York

As many as 12 Hasidic Jewish worshippers were arrested after a Brooklyn synagogue became the centre of chaos on Monday (Jan 8). The New York Police Department (NYPD) had arrived at the place of worship to fill a secret tunnel but was quickly swarmed by protesters. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, giving way to a host of conspiracy theories.

In one of the video clips, a stained mattress could be seen lying abandoned while another footage showed a baby rocker, sparking concerns as to what was going on inside the illegal structure.

One user on X shared the video of the tunnel and asked: “Why is there a baby highchair in that tunnel?”

What happened?

After NYPD personnel arrived at the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters synagogue, located in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighbourhood, the agitators engaged in a brawl with them.

At one point, the crowd appeared to bullrush through the police and climbed over the destroyed wooden furniture. The incident ultimately ended with the arrest of rioters and the temporary shuttering of the synagogue.

According to a report in Times of Israel, the tunnel was dug within the last few years. Moreover, the secret passage was constructed without authorisation from the Chabad leadership.

Watch | New York synagogue erupts into chaos as secret tunnel unearthed × Motti Seligson, the Chabad Lubavitch media director, issued a statement on Tuesday (Jan 9), saying the damage to the synagogue was caused by "extremist students".

"Some time ago, a group of extremist students, broke through a few walls in adjacent properties to the synagogue at 784-788 Eastern Parkway, to provide them unauthorised access. Earlier today, a cement truck was brought in to repair those walls," said Seligson.

"Those efforts were disrupted by the extremists who broke through the wall to the synagogue, vandalizing the sanctuary, in an effort to preserve their unauthorised access."

Notably, an anonymous tip about the location and the secret tunnel had been sent to the New York City Fire Department last month. However, when the team responded, all exits were found operable and up to code, according to Amanda Farinacci, a spokesperson for the agency.