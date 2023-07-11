Solomon Islands signs controversial policing deal with China, upgrades ties with Beijing

China and the Solomon Islands have strengthened their relations by signing a police cooperation deal and upgrading their partnership to a "comprehensive strategic partnership." This move comes four years after the Solomon Islands switched its diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China. During Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's visit to Beijing, several agreements were signed, emphasising the nation's shift in foreign policy. Nine deals signed The police cooperation pact is one of the nine deals signed between the two countries. Sogavare expressed gratitude to China for its contributions to addressing global challenges such as peace and sustainable development. He also acknowledged that his country has much to learn from China's experiences.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed the rapid development of the relationship between in the past four years, referring to it as "fruitful."

"In just four years, the relationship between China and the Solomon Islands has developed rapidly, and we can now say that it is very fruitful," Li told Sogavare. Concerns in US and Australia The United States and Australia have been closely monitoring China's growing influence in the region. Sogavare's decision to review the 2017 security treaty with China had raised concerns. Historically, Australia has provided policing support to the Solomon Islands, but China has been increasing its police training efforts there. The United States has encouraged transparency and discussions about the regional security implications of these agreements.

Watch: Chinese President Xi calls for greater legislative cooperation with Russia × Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sogavare also met and agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership. Xi emphasised the importance of South-South cooperation between China and Pacific island countries, highlighting the 'shared development status' of developing nations. China's growing presence in Solomon Islands China's assistance to the Solomon Islands includes enhancing law enforcement capacity and promoting economic development. Chinese companies, such as Huawei, are already involved in infrastructure projects in the Solomon Islands. Huawei is building a cellular network with funding from a Chinese bank loan, and a Chinese state company will redevelop the port in the capital city of Honiara.

China also expressed support for the Solomon Islands' 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, which aims to advance the region's strategic goals over the next three decades.