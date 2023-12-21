Smoke bombs in Albanian parliament as former leader stripped of immunity amid corruption charges

Albania's parliament, amidst protests and flares by loyal MPs, has voted to remove legal immunity from former President Sali Berisha, who faces corruption charges. This move, met with both jeers and demonstrations, marks a pivotal moment in Albanian politics.

Sali Berisha, a political figure who dominated Albanian politics in the 1990s and served as the conservative prime minister from 2005 to 2013, now confronts potential arrest and a lengthy jail term. Despite vehemently denying all charges, Berisha has labeled the investigation a "purely political" ploy by his rival, current socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.

As the parliament voted to strip Berisha of immunity by a narrow margin of 75 to 65, his opposition Democratic party MPs protested vehemently, igniting smoke bombs and piling chairs high in the chamber. Berisha, leaving the session surrounded by bodyguards, defiantly declared, "I am stronger than ever."

Outside the parliament, hundreds of Berisha's supporters protested, prompting police to cordon off the area. Riot police, equipped with water cannons, stood by to prevent potential violence following the decision.

Berisha and his son-in-law, Jamarber Malltezi, face charges of "passive corruption" stemming from 2008, when Berisha's government introduced a law allowing the privatization of sports facilities expropriated under communism. The special prosecutor’s office alleges that these legal changes benefited projects in which Berisha and Malltezi had financial stakes, resulting in €5.4m in kickbacks.

The parliamentary decision came after Berisha refused to cooperate with authorities during the investigation and ignored measures requiring him to report to the police regularly. Albania, often ranked as one of Europe's poorest and most corrupt countries, faced international scrutiny last year when Berisha was banned from entering the US and the UK over alleged involvement in organized crime and corruption.

The United States has accused Berisha of misappropriating public funds and interfering with public processes, asserting that, as prime minister, he used his power for personal gain. Berisha staunchly denies these allegations, setting the stage for a complex legal battle that could have far-reaching consequences for Albanian politics and its international standing.