'Small accident': Fiji PM ditches China visit after tripping while looking at mobile phone

Fiji's Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, had announced an official visit to China, where he was set to attend the opening of the World University Games in Chengdu alongside Chinese President, Xi Jinping. The visit was a significant diplomatic event between the two nations.

However, the visit had to be cancelled abruptly after Rabuka suffered an injury from falling and hurting his head. The Prime Minister disclosed that he had tripped on the stairs while looking at his phone, resulting in the head injury. Due to this unfortunate incident, he had to cancel the trip to China.

Video message explains the situation

Rabuka explained the situation in a video message. He mentioned that he had just returned from the hospital, where he had a dressing put on his head for the injury he sustained during the morning accident. In the video, small blood splatters on his shirt were visible, indicating the seriousness of the injury.

An update on the deferment of my trip to China due to an injury that I sustained earlier today due to a misstep at the entrance to the New Wing of Government Buildings. pic.twitter.com/SYKrRUQPHF — Sitiveni Rabuka (@slrabuka) July 25, 2023

Future invitations

Despite the setback, Rabuka expressed hope that he would be able to accept future invitations from China for official visits once he recovers from his injury. The cancellation of the visit is not expected to have a long-term impact on the diplomatic relations between Fiji and China.

China has been actively engaging with Pacific Island nations to strengthen security and trade ties as part of its broader Pacific strategy. This move is seen as a way to compete with the influence of the United States and its allies in the region.

Reviewing police cooperation agreement

Before the injury, Rabuka had been reviewing a police cooperation agreement with China, which was signed by the former government a decade ago. Such reviews are essential as Fiji evaluates its ties with China and other countries to ensure the best outcomes for the nation's security and interests.

Solomon Islands' policing deal

In a related development, the Solomon Islands' Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare, recently signed a policing deal during his visit to China, further strengthening security collaboration. However, he also reassured Australia, a key security partner, that the country remains the Solomon Islands' "primary security partner."

Pacific leaders emphasise regional security

Australia's Pacific Minister, Pat Conroy, highlighted that all Pacific leaders share the belief that security matters in the region should be driven by the Pacific itself. He stressed that if any Pacific nation faces security gaps, it should first seek assistance from other members of the Pacific family.

Despite the setback in Rabuka's visit, regional cooperation and security discussions in the Pacific remain ongoing, with the region's leaders focusing on strengthening ties within the Pacific family.