/Slovak Ambassador Robert Maxian hopes India-EU FTA will boost car exports; highlights cultural linkages

Slovakia's ambassador to India, Robert Maxian, has expressed strong support for the ongoing India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, highlighting potential benefits for his country's automotive sector amid deepening bilateral ties. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Maxian emphasised political willingness from both sides, noting commitments from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He said, "There is a political willingness to conclude FTA earliest as possible," adding that Slovakia backs a "balanced and mutually beneficial" deal.

A key interest for Slovakia lies in car exports. The country, the world's largest per capita producer of automobiles, with around 1.2 million vehicles annually despite a population of just over five million, sees opportunities in reduced Indian import duties. "For Slovakia is very much on the table the export of the ready made cars to India," the Slovak Republic ambassador stated. He suggested lower "import duties, taxes, duties and levies and fees" would allow Indian consumers to access Slovak-made cars more cheaply.

Cultural links are also strengthening. Mr Maxian noted the recent first-ever translation of the Upanishads into Slovak, which Prime Minister Modi highlighted in his Mann ki Baat radio address. On education, Slovakia is welcoming more Indian students, with around 700 currently enrolled and numbers rising due to increased student visas. A high-level delegation from Slovak universities visited India earlier this year to boost cooperation. Reflecting personal ties, Mr Maxian, who studied in India in 1991 and speaks Hindi, said: "Bharat mere liye dusra ghar hai" – India is like a second home for me. Full interview:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sidhant Sibal: My first question to you is about the evolution of the relationship between India and the Slovak Republic since your country gained independence way back in 1993

Robert Maxian: In 2022, when the Russian invasion started in Ukraine, we were evacuating from the eastern part of Slovakia, from the airport, 1400 Indian students, and we gave them the open passage. And this was a very friendly gesture from Slovakia. So I would like to say that this friendship and very good and open relations are continuing. There is a very intensive political dialogue between our foreign ministers. Dr Jaishankar had travelled in 2022 in the summer to Slovakia for his working trip, and that was the first ever visit of an Indian Foreign Affairs Minister to Slovakia since our independence. Since that time, our external affairs ministers have met five times, not just met, but they have already discussed issues of interest. The Indian President had visited Slovakia. It was a historical visit in April this year. Confirms the strength between the 2 countries. We have very frequent dialogue with the Ministry of Economy. So I would say the engagement between Slovakia and India is very intense, even though I think it has a bright future.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see cooperation in sectors like education, science and technology?

Robert Maxian: In April this year, we had a high-level and high-powered delegation from Slovakia, headed by the state secretary from the Ministry of Education of Slovakia, who brought 14 universities. We had a stall at the Education Fair in Delhi. There has been so much interaction between Slovak and Indian universities. Slovakia is quite a competitive country, and I would say that your students are enjoying the very good welcome from the Slovak Government. We have around 30 universities. Those are public, private or state, and starting from the areas of mechanical engineering up to medicine, and also science, there are some other areas. So roughly we are having around 700 students from India and Slovakia, but we are issuing many more student visas this year, so this number will be continuously rising.



Sidhant Sibal: Perhaps exchanges in areas like culture, or perhaps tourism as well..

Robert Maxian: Let me first use this opportunity to congratulate India on getting Diwali into the UNESCO, intangible heritage of humanity, which also Slovakia has contributed a lot to, because we had a high delegation in India last week, headed by the state secretary from the Ministry of Culture. So Slovakia was also behind this success. Slovakia is the land of many opportunities. In Slovakia, you can get everything, literally for everybody, starting from mountains, natural springs, and castles. We are also the largest per capita country regarding the castles concerned, and some of them are converted into hotels. Slovakia is a good place to visit, and there are many UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Sidhant Sibal: Of course, many will be keen on the trade potential. How strong is the trade and investment relationship between the two countries, and how much can it grow?

Robert Maxian: Pleased to say that 2024 was very fruitful in our business relations. The business crossed 1 billion euros for the first time. In fact, we are talking about 1.3 billion euros this year. This trend will continue. So there are some traditional commodities which Slovakia supplies to India. And there is a new basket of commodities. We are exploring the possibilities in cybersecurity.

Sidhant Sibal: So, what are the opportunities that exist for Indian businesses in Slovakia and for the Slovakian businesses here in India?

Robert Maxian: Slovakia is also a good place for Indian investors. The number of investors already in Slovakia, starting from Jaguar Land Rover or Mittal Arcelor. There are a number of them, dozens of investors, and attracting the others. Still, we feel Jaguar Land Rover is the biggest one with a 1.4 billion euros investment in Slovakia. In India, we have huge investments in Odisha, in the railways industry, as well as in West Bengal. Slovakia has an investment plant in Uttar Pradesh for the production of ethanol, a biofuel.

Sidhant Sibal: And what's your perspective on the India-EU FTA? Because an announcement was made earlier this year that there will be a conclusion very soon. Talks have been going on as well. So, as an important country in the European Union, what's your view on what is the future of the FTA?

Robert Maxian: Well, first of all, the most important, there is a political willingness from both sides, from Prime Minister Modi and from President Ursula von der Leyen. So there is a political willingness to conclude the FTA as early as possible. I'm not sure about the ambition to conclude FTA by the end of the year, but there is the EU-India summit scheduled for the end of January. Naturally, it would be fantastic if we could conclude this comprehensive FTA by the end of January. Slovakia very much supports the conclusion of the balanced and mutually beneficial FTA. Also, the chemistry between the two main negotiators with Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, they have been meeting very often. I hope that this will also help to conclude the FTA at the earliest, which will be beneficial for all the parties. For Slovakia is very much on the table the export of the ready made cars to India, because Slovakia's largest per capita cars producers. We produce 1.2 million cars per year, despite the 5 million population and size of Punjab, but it would be a good gift, also for your consumers, if you could reduce the import duties, taxes, duties and levies and fees, and your customers could get the cars from the Slovak production cheaper than they are getting now.

Sidhant Sibal: How has the war in Ukraine changed security architecture for your country and perhaps for Europe

Robert Maxian: It has impacted not just Slovakia, but all other countries in the region and all around the world. We clearly said from the very beginning that we are talking about the invasion of Russia into Ukraine. We also said very clearly at the very beginning who the aggressor is. There is no military solution to this conflict. That's why we have been advocating for diplomacy and dialogue. Here is our policy, very much aligned with Indian policy. We appreciate the 28-point program of the United States. So we say that all the parties should be involved in the negotiation.

Sidhant Sibal: Any diaspora, Indian diaspora in Slovakia or Slovak Republic,

Robert Maxian: There is a diaspora. I am pleased that my consular department has been increased. We are issuing many more visas than before, which has a very positive impact on the diaspora, which is rising there. I suppose around 10 - 12,000 Indians are living in Slovakia as of now. This year, we have issued around 6000 permits for temporary stay in Slovakia. So this number will be rising. Talking about the culture, the Upanishad has been translated into the Slovak language for the first time in history, which was also mentioned by the regular speech of Prime Minister Modi in his Mann ki baat.

Sidhant Sibal: My last question, sir, I know you speak Hindi. So if you can speak something in Hindi, for our viewers..

Robert Maxian: I was lucky to be a postgraduate student at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in 1991. It was my first entry into this lovely and colourful country. Thanks to my stay in India, I have picked up some basic Hindi. Bharat merey liye dusra ghar hai.

Sidhant Sibal: My question to you is, you also went to Kumbh Mela, and your picture went viral as well. Tell us about your India experience, about the various places, and perhaps a little bit about your story as well. You said you came to India in the early 90s. So perhaps something you want to talk about about your journey in India earlier.