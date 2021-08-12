Sixth Atlantic storm may lead to above-average hurricane season

Meteorologists have now named the sixth Atlantic storm of 2021, hinting towards an above-average season ahead.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has bestowed the name Tropical Storm Fred on a low-pressure system barrelling through the Caribbean.

The sixth named storm of the year usually forms at the end of August.

In the coming days, it could lead to strong winds, heavy rain and high seas to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Ever since storm Eta, the Atlantic has been very quiet.

Matthew Rosencrans, a lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at Noaa's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) in College Park, Maryland, was quoted by the BBC as saying, "A mix of competing oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favour above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, including the potential return of La Niña in the months ahead".