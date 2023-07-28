Six killed in bomb blast at shrine near Syrian capital

Six people were killed and scored were wounded in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday (July 27) near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum, which is the most visited Shiite pilgrimage site in Syria, said the interior ministry.

The deadly blast took place south of Damascus just before the annual commemoration of Ashura, a time when the death of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein in the seventh-century battle is mourned by the Shiites.

A death toll of six people was recorded by the interior ministry, state news agency SANA reported, revising an earlier death toll of five.

More than 20 people were wounded in the attack which the interior ministry said was caused when a motorcycle exploded near a taxi, calling it a "terrorist bombing".

ALSO READ | Russian fighter jets fire at US Reaper drone while flying over Syria

A source at the nearby Al-Sadr hospital told AFP earlier that the facility had received 10 wounded after a car bombing near the shrine.

Explosion caused by bomb placed in taxi

State television reported that the explosion was caused by a "bomb placed in a taxi by unidentified people".

"We heard a huge blast and people began to run," said 39-year-old civil servant Ibrahim, while speaking to AFP. "Then ambulances arrived and security forces cordoned off the area," he added.

He stated that the explosion took place "near a security building around 600 metres (yards) from the mausoleum of Sayeda Zeinab", who was Prophet Mohammed's granddaughter and the daughter of Imam Ali, a founding figure of Shiite Islam.

Security measures were tightened by the authorities around the mausoleum for the commemoration of the 10-day Ashura, the most important in Shiite Islam.

WATCH | First Iraqi PM to visit Syria since 2011

On Tuesday (July 25), an explosion took place in a car in the same area in which two civilians were wounded, a security official was quoted as saying by the official media.

During the civil war of the country which erupted in 2011, the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum was hit by several deadly bombings. The mosque complex, since then, with its gold dome and turquoise ceramics in the Iranian style, has been defended by Shiite militiamen, mostly Iraqi and Lebanese along with the army.

In recent years, the attacks have declined with some of the security measures relaxed.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.