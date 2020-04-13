Situation changing practically every day, Putin on COVID-19 crisis in Russia

As the number of coronavirus cases increases in Russia, President Putin told officials that the next few weeks would be "decisive".

"The situation is changing practically every day, and unfortunately not for the better," Putin told officials through a video conference. The Russian president acknowledged there were shortages but vowed to put things in control.

Russia reported 2,500 new infections in one-day alarming officials including the Russian president. There are 18,328 coronavirus cases in the country with 148 deaths.

"I know there's not always enough of that and of course here we need additional measures to get rid of all these shortages," the president said while adding that the country's defence ministry would be pressed into service if necessary.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities on Monday began to issue digital permits to reduce violations of the coronavirus lockdown. Moscow has been under lockdown since March 30 even as hospital authorities said they were fast approaching exhaustion levels.

The country's capital has now become the epicenter of the virus with 11,513 confirmed cases and 82 deaths.