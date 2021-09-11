Sister of deceased fireman and 9/11 victim fight for justice in Guantanamo

The sister of a fireman who lost his life in the gruesome 9/11 attacks is still waiting for the justice of brother’s untimely death.

Elizabeth Berry is struggling to get justice for her brother, fire Captain Billy Burkes, who lost his life while trying to save other people present in the building.

Burkes was a part-time lifeguard and a fireman. On September 11, 2001 he received a call about a gruesome attack on the World Trade Center in New York. As his team reached the 27th floor, they saw the south tower collapse too and Burkes immediately commanded his team to evacuate the area.

Also read | US President Joe Biden calls for unity on the eve of 9/11 attacks

However, the brave fireman stayed back to help the remaining people in the building. Sadly, Burkes, along with his evacuees, could not make out of the tower safely.

Since then, his sister has been fighting a trial in the Guantanamo military court.

"I want to see resolution. This event happened 20 years ago. And it had a profound effect on me, on my family and on the families of over 3,000 people," Berry said.

Expressing her frustration over the whole incident and the delayed justice, Berry said, "On the 20th anniversary, this was where I wanted to be because we were going back into pretrial, because I felt a sense of optimism and hope that this will actually move this thing forward."

WATCH |

Berry and her husband, Paul Berry, a retired attorney, are fighting for fair depiction of terrorists act and the government’s handling of the whole incident.

"The actions of this country, in how they seek information to stop further actions, is always something that's going to be debated whether it's right or wrong," Paul Berry said. “But we're here to have a trial of the terrorists and the terrorist act. What these terrorists did to murder our family members has to come out, and the world has to see that the government has presented it in enormous detail."