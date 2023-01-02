Sioux Falls weather forecast: South Dakota and Minnesota brace for New Year’s deadly snowstorm 

The New Year 2023 might start with potential blizzard conditions across counties in South Dakota and Minnesota. According to the National Weather Service of Sioux Falls, From Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening, Minnehaha County and surrounding areas will be under a winter storm warning as a "significant winter storm" moves through the area. The storm may bring a total snow accumulation of 5 to 14 inches. As per the warning, the storm can cause power outages in some areas, and people should avoid travelling outside. Some areas can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Sioux Falls forecast

Within four weeks, the fourth winter storm of the season may hit Sioux Falls. In December only, a total of 19.4 inches of snow has fallen in the area, making it the snowiest December so far. The winter storm will hit Sioux Falls Monday noon, and no respite should be expected before Monday 6 PM local time. A wintery mix of snow and freezing rain is expected to last until 3 PM Monday, before returning to snow from midnight to 9 PM Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 6 PM Monday and 6 AM Tuesday local time.

Complete weather forecast Sioux Falls

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 17. Winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 2.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high around 16.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 7.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 25 degrees.

On Friday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 16.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 25 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a low of around 15 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 25 degrees.

Minnesota also braces for snow