Sint Maarten to capture and kill entire population of vervet monkeys. Here's why

The Caribbean country of Sint Maarten has approved a controversial plan to cull the entire population of vervet monkeys, a species that has been labelled as a “nuisance” by locals on the Dutch island. However, critics of the plan suggest that instead of killing, sterilisation or neutering might be a better way to handle the rising numbers of the monkey species.

The plan to kill hundreds of monkeys comes after farmer complaints that the invasive species were “raiding their crops and destroying their livelihood,” reports Guardian.

Watch | Gravitas: CDC accused of importing infected macaques from Cambodia

An NGO by the name of Nature Foundation St Maarten which as per its website aims to “preserve and enhance its (St Maarten’s) nature for generations to come” will execute the government-funded plan to capture and euthanise more than 450 monkeys over the next three years. The numbers are from a now-outdated survey carried out in 2020.

Sint Maarten’s ministry of tourism, economic affairs, transportation and telecommunication in December approved 100,000NAf ($55,000) in funding per year for the project.

Leslie Hickerson, the NGO’s manager, said that it can be difficult to maintain population size control for invasive species as they lack natural predators in the area.

“Species management is an important aspect of keeping the island healthy for those who come after us,” he said.

The species which is native to southern and eastern Africa was introduced to the region sometime in the 17th century by European settlers who kept them as exotic pets.

Dave Du Toit, founder of the Vervet Monkey Foundation says that the cull is unlikely to work.

Also read | AI model rediscovers Australian Bristlebird feared lost since 2020 bushfires

His non-profit shelters orphaned and injured primates in South Africa where the species is native. He suggests “vasectomise the males and sterilise the females” would work better.

Du Toit also said that research into food disposal practices and the availability of food for wildlife might help in achieving a more harmonious existence between the monkeys and the humans of Sint Maarten.

However, yet another suggestion is to capture and relocate the entire monkey population. The proposition has been offered by Eusebio Richardson, a ranger with the Nature Foundation who says that given how fast these monkeys reproduce, relocation might be the only way to “protect the biodiversity of the island”.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE