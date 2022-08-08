Sinkhole in Chile doubles in size, large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe

Prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine, a sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size.

Growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe, the sinkhole now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200 meters (656 feet).

According to experts, the sinkhole can also fit Seattle's Space Needle and six Christ the Redeemer statues from Brazil stacked head-to-head.

Located near the Alcaparrosa mine operated by Canadian company Lundin Mining, the gaping hole is still being investigated by the National Service of Geology and Mining.

Starting a "sanctioning process", the company said the hole did not affect workers or community members and that it was working to determine the cause.

While 20 per cent of the property is held by Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, Lundin owns the rest of it.

With water visible at the bottom, the hole near the town of Tierra Amarilla measured about 25 meters (82 feet) across.

Water extraction pumps have been installed at the mine and in the next few days would investigate the mine's underground chambers for potential over-extraction, according to geology and mining service.

Destabilising the surrounding land, local officials have expressed worry that the Alcaparrosa mine could have flooded below ground.



(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: