Singaporean pleads guilty in US court to working for Chinese intelligence

Amid the row between the United States and China over internal security issues, the US Justice Department said that a Singaporean has pleaded guilty to using his political consultancy as a "front" to collect information for Chinese intelligence.

Also Read: People in US consulate in Chengdu interfered in our internal affairs, says China

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said that Jun Wei Yeo "was using career networking sites and a false consulting firm to lure Americans who might be of interest to the Chinese government.

Watch:

Jun Wei Yeo has filed a plea in a US court to one charge of operating illegally as a foreign agent.

In the plea, Yeo admitted to working between 2015 and 2019 for Chinese intelligence "to spot and assess Americans with access to valuable non-public information, including US military and government employees with high-level security clearances."

Meanwhile, a Chinese researcher who had taken refuge in China's San Francisco consulate to avoid visa fraud charges was arrested today.

Tang Juan allegedly had links to China's People's Liberation Army but hadn't mentioned it in her visa application. The FBI said it had found pictures of her in uniform with insignia for the PLA "civilian cadres" and found documents indicating she was a member of the Chinese Communist Party after searching her apartment in Davis, California.

Tang was one of the four Chinese researchers who was charged. The US Justice Department said that they were part of China's effort to "infiltrate" US institutions to gain scientific and technological knowledge.

The United States and China have been involved in a tit-for-tat battle over the closure of each other's consulates over national security issues. On Thursday, the United States accused Chinese authorities at the Houston consulate of "intellectual property" and national security threats. US authorities ordered the Chinese officials to vacate within 72 hours.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Houston mission was a "hub of spying and intellectual property theft".

China hit back on Friday ordered the US consulate in Chengdu to close in retaliation. China's foreign ministry said the US staff "was engaged in activities outside of their capacity, interfered in China's internal affairs, and endangered China's security and interests"..