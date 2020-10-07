Singapore to give 'baby bonus' for birth in times of the pandemic

Coronavirus has had economic impact all over the world. It has hit everyone, wealthy and poor. It has made families change their plans and vital decisions.

Now, out of worry that couples in Singapore were delaying parenthood due to financial stress caused by coronavirus pandemic, Singapore Government is offering on-off payment for the eligible couples.

Singapore has one of the lowest birth rates in the world. And the country has not had much success in boosting it.

Singapore's Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was quoted by the BBC to say that the government had received reports about couples postponing plans of parenthood due to adverse financial situation caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore currently pays upto USD 7330 in benefits under its baby bonus system.

No announcement as to exact amount of the fresh benefits has been made and the deputy prime minister said that this will be announced at a later date.

BBC reported that Singapore's birth rate touched an 8-year low in 2018. The birth rate was 1.14 births per woman.