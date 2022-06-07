Singapore hit with dengue emergency: How aedes mosquitoes infect humans

Singapore said it is fighting a dengue "emergency" in the country with cases shooting to over 11,000 in the country.

The country had reported over 5,000 dengue last year. Scientists have blamed the aedes mosquitoes for the dengue cases in the country.

Aedes mosquito: Where is it found?

These mosquitoes are usually found in tropical, subtropical and temperate climates for example in Singapore. It can spread chikungunya, dengue and Zika viruses.

Experts say it also thrives in urban areas which provides these deadly mosquitoes with a natural habitat to lay eggs. According to the US CDC, these mosquitoes prefer to feed on people so they are more likely to spread the virus.

Diseases due to Aedes mosquitos

The aedes mosquitos have caused global concern due to the explosive growth of Chikungunya and Zika virus cases. The WHO had declared a public health emergency of international concern in 2016 after the Zika virus outbreak.

Yellow fever outbreaks were also seen in Africa and Brazil.

