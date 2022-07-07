Singapore hangs two for drug trafficking, Amnesty calls it a 'violation of international law'

Early morning on Thursday (July 7th) Singapore executed a Malaysian prisoner who had been on death row for nine years. Kalwant Singh has been executed for drug trafficking. Singh had made a last-minute request for clemency, but the mercy plea was rejected by the courts in Singapore. The news of Kalwant Singh's death as per The Star was confirmed by Singaporean human rights activist Kirsten Han in her tweets. Norasharee Gous, a Singaporean who was detained and accused in connection with the same case as Kalwant, was also hung for drug trafficking, according to Han.

Also read | Singaporean man hanged for drug trafficking, activists raise alarm over more executions after 2-year halt

"I am sad to be able to confirm the executions of both Kalwant Singh and Norasharee bin Gous. Both families have been handed their belongings and death certificates. Kalwant’s family are still in prison; I am on my way to Norasharee’s funeral" Han tweeted.

I am sad to be able to confirm the executions of both Kalwant Singh and Norasharee bin Gous. Both families have been handed their belongings and death certificates. Kalwant’s family are still in prison; I am on my way to Norasharee’s funeral. #deathpenalty #Singapore — Kirsten Han 韩俐颖 (@kixes) July 7, 2022 ×

In 2013, Kalwant was detained in Singapore on charges of possessing 60.15 grams of diamorphine and trafficking 120.9 grams of the drug. He was sentenced to death in 2016 and had been in prison ever since.

Watch | Malaysia agrees to abolish mandatory death sentence

A candlelight vigil was held in front of the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (July 6) night in an attempt to halt the execution. Campaigners held signs reading "#Putrajaya save Kalwant" and "we can live without the death penalty," several attendees are reported to have chanted "save, save Kalwant" and "Singapore, stop the killing."

Also read | The death penalty around the world

In a statement Emerlynne Gil, Deputy Regional Director for Research at Amnesty International, said: “Singapore has once again executed people convicted of drug-related offences in violation of international law, callously disregarding public outcry.”

“Going against a worldwide trend towards abolishing the death penalty, Singapore is just one of four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offenses in recent years. The death penalty is never the solution and we oppose it unconditionally. There is no evidence that it acts as a unique deterrent to crime.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.