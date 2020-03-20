The death penalty around the world

Fully abolished

By the end of 2018, 106 countries had completely abolished the death penalty for all crimes, according to Amnesty.

Close to half of them were in Europe and Central Asia.

Another 36 countries retained the death penalty in law but had not carried out executions for at least 10 years.

Burkina Faso abolished the death penalty in its penal code in June 2018. In February The Gambia declared a moratorium on executions as did Malaysia in July.

Guinea and Mongolia abolished capital punishment for all crimes in 2017.

(Photograph:AFP)