Singapore hangs first woman convict for drug trafficking in 20 years

Singapore executed a 45-year-old citizen on Friday (July 28) for drug trafficking which was the first execution of a woman by the city-state in nearly 20 years, officials stated,

"The capital sentence of death imposed on Saridewi Binte Djamani was carried out on 28 July 2023," said the Central Narcotics Bureau, in a statement.

The woman was convicted of trafficking "not less than 30.72 grams" of heroin, which is more than twice the volume that paves the way for the death penalty in Singapore.

Djamani, who was sentenced by the court in 2018, "was accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process," said the bureau in a statement.

"She appealed against her conviction and sentence, and the Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal on 6 October 2022," the bureau stated, adding that the court also rejected her plea for presidential clemency.

More details to follow.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.