Here are some simple tips to help you ease your Covid symptoms at home

Last year, India was at the centre of the global Covid outbreak, but the situation has seen significant improvement since then, as most of the precautions have now been lifted.

But on Monday, India's daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubled compared to the previous day. On Monday, more than 2,000 cases were registered for the first time this month with southern Kerala state recording a spike in mortality.

With the Covid marking a slight return in India, here are some of the techniques that you can follow if you get infected with COVID-19 and also ensure that others around you are safe.

1. Distance yourself from everyone: Keep your belongings away. Prefer to wear an N95 mask even if you are alone in the room, use gloves and disposables as it reduces the chances of transmission to others.

2. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is very essential for the body but it’s even more important when you’re sick. Your body loses water as a result of symptoms like fever, sweating, vomiting, which leads to dehydration. It's okay to hydrate yourself with water, but your body will absorb the fluid better if either salt or sugar is added.

3. It’s very common that when you’re sick, especially during an upset stomach, you may not feel like having anything. During Covid, there are high chances of passing out. So, your body needs proper nourishment to feel great. Eat nutritious foods that help in boosting your immunity. Incorporate fresh citrus fruits and vegetables like spinach into your diet. Even intake of vitamin supplements can help in building immunity.

4. It is strongly advised to lie face down if faced with shortness of breath, as it helps improve oxygen levels in the blood.

5. Keep a regular check on your oxygen level using a pulse oximeter.

6. Practice breathing exercises.

7. Taking medicines like paracetamol might help you in alleviating symptoms like body aches, fever, but if you are at a higher risk of developing severe infection, such as those who are unvaccinated, ages or people with medical issues, doctors might prescribe you oral antiviral medicines.