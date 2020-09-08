Signs of stress appear in US President Trump's relationship with the military

The 2020 US presidential election is less than two months away, and both the Democrats and Republicans are working overtime to tilt the narrative in their favour.

The US President Donald Trump has found support from an unusual admirer, the niece of Osama Bin Laden, who was the master mind behind the 9/11 terror attacks.

Noor Bin Ladin recently suggested that only Donald Trump can save America from another 9/11. Noor Bin Ladin is currently an author based out of Switzerland, and spells her name differently than her infamous uncle. She also considers herself “an American at heart”.

Ladin recently gave her first-ever interview to the New York Post. She levelled some accusations against the Democrats, but was all praises for Donald Trump.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama-Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe”, she said.

“Trump has shown that he protects America and us, by extension from foreign threats..... By obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike”, she added.

But does she have a point?

The Trump administration has indeed worked on further improving America's defence capabilities.

But recently, Trump's relationship with the military brass has become increasingly strained. Some of it is due to Trump threatening to use the Insurrection Act to provide troops for law enforcement against the widespread protests.

Additionally, a recent report claimed that Trump once insulted captured US Service members. Published in the Atlantic magazine, the story was based on the statements of some close Trump aides.

The men apparently claimed that Trump cancelled a 2018 visit to pay respects at a military cemetery because he allegedly thought that the dead soldiers were quote unquote “losers and suckers”

The US president has denied using the words. But today - he launched another attack on the US military, in fact the entire defence establishment. Trump said that the Pentagon wants to keep fighting wars so that it can keep defence contractors happy.

“As for Biden, shipped away our jobs, threw open our borders and sent our youth to fight in these crazy, endless wars. And it's one of the reasons the military, I’m not saying the military is in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy”, Trump said.

Attacks underway

Trump & Biden have been taking some interesting swipes at each other. While Joe Biden attacks Trump on the virus and the economy, Trump retorts with scathing words about Biden's alleged softness towards China.

“You know, you all said it. America's been knocked down by this pandemic, over 190,000 Americans are dead. 6.2 million are infected with covid, 30 million unemployed and nearly one in six small businesses has been shut down. Worst of all, it didn't have to be this way. No other country in the world that covered spiral so far out of control. Donald Trump ignored the warnings, refused to prepare and failed to protect our nation, and now more than six months in, he still doesn't have a plan”, Biden said.

“If Biden wins, China wins, because China will own this country. If Biden wins, China will own this country and hopefully you're not going to be able to find that out. It's the most important election in our history right now”, Trump said.

The presidential debates are scheduled for later this month.