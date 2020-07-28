'Signs of second wave': UK decides to quarantine all travellers arriving from Spain

As Europe sounded alarm over fresh coronavirus outbreak, British PM Boris Johnson said that in some places there were "signs of a second wave of the pandemic."

"Let's be absolutely clear about what's happening in Europe, amongst some of our European friends, I'm afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic."

"I'm afraid if we do see signs of a second wave in other countries, it is really our job, our duty to act swiftly and decisively to stop reinfecting, to stop travellers coming back from those places and seeding the disease here in the UK," he said.

The UK has decided on a 14-day quarantine for all travellers arriving from Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticised the decision saying it was "unbalanced".

However, Johnson said the move was correct insisting that "what we have to do is take swift and decisive action where we think that the risks are starting to bubble up again."

Spain and Germany stepped up efforts on restrictions as new outbreaks were reported as Greece declared that it would open ports but it will make masks compulsory again in shops and public services.

Meanwhile, the WHO warned that seasons do not affect the spread of the virus. Spain which was the worst affected country due to the pandemic, reported 361 active outbreaks and more than 4,000 new cases even as the Spainsh tourism industry has struggled to get off the ground.

Germany which has kept the virus under control has reported 557 new cases for the past one week.