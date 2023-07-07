Sick worker's misfortune sparks citywide chaos in Sydney train network. Here's how

Both Sydney Trains and the NSW government have extended their apologies for the widespread disruption caused by a peak-hour system shutdown on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a single staff member called in sick, resulting in significant delays and cancellations across multiple train lines, reported the Guardian.

Passengers were left stranded, stations became overcrowded, and even Town Hall Station had to be temporarily closed for safety reasons. While Sydney Trains rectified the staffing issue and arranged replacement buses, the incident highlights the need for improved contingency planning and staffing measures. Massive disruption and overcrowded stations The hour-long suspension of services on the T1 Western line between Parramatta and St Marys and T5 Cumberland line from Blacktown to Richmond left many commuters unable to reach their destinations.

The service cancellation at approximately 2:25 PM caused a domino effect of disruptions that persisted throughout the evening. Crazy scenes with Sydney trains right now. Videos at Central station around 6pm. Just trying to get home 😞 #Sydney #SydneyTrains @T9SydneyTrains @TrainsInfo pic.twitter.com/tu4tx711y1 — brookiyuki (@brookiyuki) July 6, 2023 × Overcrowded stations and safety concerns prompted the closure of Town Hall Station, one of Sydney's busiest transportation hubs, further exacerbating the chaos.

The chaos unfolded due to a sudden staff shortage, with one rail signaller falling ill without sufficient notice for a replacement to be found.

Sydney Trains' executive director of rail operations, Jas Tumber, explained that the role requires technical expertise and specific training, making it challenging to find immediate substitutes.

While such incidents are rare, the consequences can be severe, as witnessed in this instance. Apologies and plans for improvement Sydney Trains expressed sincere apologies to the affected customers and emphasised their commitment to preventing similar incidents in the future.

An internal review will be conducted to understand the root causes of the shutdown and identify necessary improvements. Special Minister of State John Graham acknowledged the impact on commuters' lives but stated that a fare-free day would not be offered as compensation.

To alleviate the disruption, Sydney Trains organised replacement buses, although long queues and extended wait times ensued.

Some passengers endured more than an hour of delays while stranded on trains that had to halt midway through their journeys.

Acting secretary of Transport for NSW, Howard Collins, recognised the difficulties faced by commuters and called for a detailed examination of staff rosters to ensure adequate coverage in the future.

The recruitment of signallers presents a challenge, given the 12-month training period required for the role. Currently, there are 38 trainees in the system, with plans to recruit an additional 24 by the end of the year.

The pressure on signallers and the need to postpone annual leave were acknowledged as areas of concern by Collins. However, he expressed confidence in the new government's commitment to addressing long-standing issues within the network.