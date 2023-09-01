ugc_banner

Shooting suspect among two killed, three injured after shooting in Texas

Austin, TexasEdited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Sep 01, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

The police have not yet given indication of another suspect and it is unclear if there was any personal relationship between the shooter and the victims. Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The FBI and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were also called in following reports of explosives at the scene,

At least two people were killed, and three injured after a shooting at a mall in Austin, Texas, authorities said, adding that one of the deceased is a shooter.

The Austin Police Department (APD) had received a call around 5 pm on Thursday about shots being fired, following which the police, along with paramedics, were deployed at the scene.

The FBI and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were also called in following reports of explosives at the scene, but they did not find any.

trending now

The shooting occurred at a business near The Arboretum, an outdoor shopping centre.

Two people were found dead at the scene, Austin-Travis County EMS announced on X.

One critically injured, two mildly 

One of the injured, who is an adult, was taken to a local trauma facility with "critical, life-threatening injuries," Austin-Travis County EMS said. While two other adults were being evaluated for minor injuries.

Police and emergency medical personnel, some 30 vehicles, responded to the shooting at the 1000 block of Research Boulevard, interim police Chief Robin Henderson said.

×

The APD later confirmed that one of the dead was the shooter, but did not reveal any information about their identity, NBC News reported.

No indication of another suspect 

The police have not yet given indication of another suspect and it is unclear if there was any personal relationship between the shooter and the victims.

Police, who asked people to avoid the area, established a command post near the area.

"At this time, we do not have any information to believe there’s a threat to the public," Austin police later said on X.

Police asked potential witnesses to come forward and submit any photos or videos from the area.

Interim police Chief Robin Henderson offered her condolences to the victims.

“I would like to offer condolences to the families of the victims, in addition to the multiple witnesses that witnessed the tragedy here today," Henderson said.

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

RELATED

Japan sees its first strike in decades as workers oppose department store sale  

UBS to cut 3,000 jobs to save costs after taking over Credit Suisse: Report 

US government allocates $12 billion for advanced vehicle manufacturing and suppliers