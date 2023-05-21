Shooting incident at Alabama bar leaves four injured, one critically

In Birmingham, Alabama, a shooting incident outside a bar has resulted in four individuals being injured early on Sunday. Of the four victims, one is in critical condition. All four victims of the shooting, as per the news agency AP, have been taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

According to Birmingham Police Lt. Ron Harless, there was an exchange of gunfire, and three men and one woman were shot outside Tin Roof, located in the city's Lakeview District.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. by an off-duty Birmingham police officer present at the location.

Upon their arrival, the police and the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service discovered inside the bar a man who had been shot. Outside, in the parking lot, was a woman who had been grazed by a bullet.

An SUV that initially fled the scene was subsequently pulled over nearby. Inside the vehicle, two men were found seriously wounded, with one of them having life-threatening injuries.

The local police have opened an investigation into the incident.

(Developing story. More to follow)

(With inputs from agencies)

