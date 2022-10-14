Shooting in North Carolina claims five lives, says mayor

A shootout in Raleigh, North Carolina has left five people dead including a police officer. A report from an ABC News affiliate said that six people were killed. Raleigh Police, in a series of tweets, said that it was an active shooting and that residents should stay inside their homes. The tweets did not mention a death toll.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, the ABC News affiliate reported. As per the tweets from Raleigh Police, no one has been taken into custody yet. Media reports said that the suspect had been cornered in a garage.

There were multiple crime scenes associated with the active shooting situation.

Helicopter footage from CNN affiliate WRAL-TV showed more than a dozen emergency vehicles lined up on a road through a wooded area.

Roy Cooper, North Carolina Governor has said that he spoke to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. Cooper said that he was deploying state resources to assist at the scene.

"This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh. Just after 5:00 pm today, multiple people were shot," Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told a press conference.

The Raleigh Police Department "has confirmed five fatalities. One of them was an off-duty Raleigh Police officer," she said, adding that the shooter had been "contained."

At least four shooting victims were taken to the WakeMed hospital, it said, without providing details on the victims' conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)

