/Shocked world reacts to Israel's Gaza takeover plan: 'Wrong, immediately halt'

Israel's plan to seize control of Gaza triggered global condemnation, with world leaders drawing attention to the humanitarian crises in the besiegedcity. Thousands of Gazans have died in Israeli assaults since October 2023, following Hamas's attack on Israeli cities,killing over 1200, mostly civilians.

Reacting to Israel's plan, the UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement on Friday that the planned takeover must be immediately halted.

"The Israeli Government’s plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted," the UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

Turkiye lambasted Israel, saying it aims to displace Palestinians by force. It also called on the global community to prevent the implementation of Israel's decision.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Israel’s decision wrong and called for restraint. He said the decision to escalate the hostilities will spill more blood and will do nothing to end the conflict.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP that Gaza belongs to the people of Palestine, calling for Israel to “cease its dangerous actions”.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his country will not approve any exports of military equipment to Israel.

Australia said Israel's plan will be tantamount to the violation of international law. It called for a ceasefire and the return of hostages.

The Netherlands said the Netanyahu government'splan to intensify Israeli operations in Gaza is a wrong move.

Saudi Arabia also condemned Israel's move to take control of Gaza. It accused Israel of committing crimes of starvation, brutal practices, and ethnic cleansing.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s executive branch, urged Israel to reconsider its plan to take control of Gaza.