Shenzhen city begins lockdown amid virus surge in China

China put Shenzhen on lockdown as the city began its first day under strict COVID-19 restrictions on Monday as major cities closed factories as the country continues to battle the virus over two years after it was first detected in Wuhan.

Chinese authorities decided to put Shenzhen city on lockdown after an Omicron flare-up in factories and areas linked to Hong Kong which has been hit by a new virus wave.

Apple supplier Foxconn moved to suspend operations in Shenzhen as authorities issued stay-at-home orders even as China continues its "zero-tolerance" Covid strategy.

On Monday the country reported 2,300 new coronavirus cases and 3,400 on Sunday which was the highest in the past two years. Shenzhen city officials said COVID-19 clusters were detected in urban villages and factories while describing it as "high risk".

China has been battling against a virus surge since September last year as the Delta variant spread throughout the country leading authorities to lockdown several towns.

Authorities in Shanghai moved to seal residential areas after 170 new virus cases were reported on Monday. The authorities have lockdown at least five cities in Jilin province after over 1,000 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Amid the virus surge, Chinese authorities last week had allowed COVID-19 antigen kits made locally to be used for self-testing. China has undertaken mass testing of its citizens in cities across the nation amid the virus-hit areas in the past two years.

(With inputs from Agencies)

