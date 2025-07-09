/Sheikh Hasina gave lethal weapons, find-and-shoot orders against Bangladesh protestors: Report

Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladesh prime minister who was ousted from power and the nation by a bloody uprising last year, had authorised a violent crackdown on the students' agitation. In a leaked audio, she purportedly authorised the use of lethal weapons against the protestors. Around 1400 people died in last year's unrest. Hasina, fearing reprisals, fled to India in a military chopper from Dhaka.

In the audio, leaked in March and verified by the BBC, the former Bangladesh leader authorised security forces to "use lethal weapons" and said that "wherever they find them, they will shoot". The protests, which began as an agitation against job quotas for the relatives of those who fought the war of independence against Pakistan, descended into utter chaos, with lakhs of citizens engaging in violent protests, which subsequently forced Hasina to flee Bangladesh.

The call in which she allegedly gave the order took place on July 18, BBC reported, citing sources. Bangladesh's Criminal Investigation Department has claimed that the voice in the call matched that of the ousted politician, who is facing criminal proceedings in absentia in a host of cases.

The Awami League, Hasina's beleaguered party, said it can't confirm the authenticity of the tape. The report also claimed underreporting of the number of people killed in the police's crackdown on the agitation. 60 police officers had been arrested over their alleged role in the violence.

The International Crimes Tribunal last month sentenced Sheikh Hasina to six months in prison in a contempt of court case.

Hasina has been charged in absentia with committing crimes against humanity. She is also facing a case over allegedly issuing orders that led to the mass killings of protestors.

Her party, meanwhile, categorically denied the charges.

"The Awami League categorically denies and rejects claims that some of its senior leaders, including the prime minister herself, were personally responsible for or directed the use of lethal force against crowds," a spokesperson for the party said.