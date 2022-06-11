Shanghai kicks off new round of mass Covid testing, Beijing cases jump

The commercial hub of Shanghai in China recently began a mass Covid testing for close to 25 million residents in 15 of Shanghai's 16 districts this Saturday. At the same time, Beijing reported an upsurge in cases. Authorities are determined to contain an outbreak linked to a popular beauty salon and have barred residents from five districts in Shanghai from leaving their homes during the mass testing period, reported Reuters.

This comes after the city lifted a strict two-month lockdown ten days back, aiming to eradicate the community spread of Covid.

Shanghai reported seven new local symptomatic cases on Saturday, most of which were detected outside of the quarantined area, along with nine new asymptomatic cases being reported, six more than the previous day.

China's capital, Beijing, also reported a spike in cases on Saturday with 36 new local symptomatic cases, seven more than the previous day, and 25 new local asymptomatic cases.

The authorities claim that China's zero-COVID policy is needed to protect the elderly and the medical system, Reuters reported citing the authorities.

Bar Cluster

On Thursday, the capital reinstated a few Covid curbs again, mainly in two districts that includes one of the most populated district, Chaoyang. Chaoyang district is known for its nightlife, shopping, and streets of embassies, which made the authorities shut down entertainment and related venues in the area after a crowd started flaring up in the busy neighbourhood.

The cases in Beijing are being linked to an establishment called Heaven Supermarket Bar as close to 61 cases reported in the capital on Saturday had either visited the bar or had some sort of links to it.

A total of 69 cases linked to the bar have been reported so far from 14 of Beijing's 16 districts. The capital had imposed widespread Covid curbs to fight a significant outbreak that began in the month of April, which was relaxed less than two weeks ago.

Mainland China totally reported 210 new coronavirus cases as of June 10, of which 79 were symptomatic and 131 were asymptomatic cases, Reuters reported quoting the National Health Commission.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving China's fatalities at 5,226.

