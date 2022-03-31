Shanghai enters 'static management' amid lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

Amid lockdown in China's financial hub Shanghai, state-run Global Times newspaper said city officials have resorted to "static management" as they carry out nucleic acid testing to identify "risk groups" and infection clusters.

City officials told the Chinese daily that COVID-19 battle has reached a crucial stage with the best medical and economic resources being deployed. Residents in the eastern part of the city have been under lockdown since Monday as officials switched to mass testing.

However, Global Times said the city has been facing a shortage of medical treatment and resources due to surging coronavirus cases.

Reports said the number of COVID-19 cases surged to 20,000 in March. City officials had earlier announced a "two-stage" lockdown with mass testing to be carried out till April 5 in both sides of the city separated by the Huangpu River.

On Thursday, Shanghai reported 5,600 positive cases which were mostly asymptomatic.

Officials said over 9 million people were tested till Wednesday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise with hospitals burdened with virus patients. Reports said Shanghai authorities are also building isolation centres and have mobilised health workers to ensure people get medical treatment even with exhibition halls converted into mass quarantine centres

Reports claim some people complained about not getting food due to strict measures imposed in the city with videos of people fighting for food circulating on social media.

Health officials have sought help from nearby provinces in Zhejiang and Jiangsu to battle the virus with food being sent from Zhejiang and Yunnan amid strict sealing measures being adopted by authorities.

Reports earlier said residents had resorted to panic buying after a lockdown was announced abruptly on Sunday.

