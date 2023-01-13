Severe tornadoes, storms hammer southern US, killing 7

Southern United States was lashed out by severe storms and dozens of destructive tornadoes on Thursday, killing at least seven people.

The National Weather Service stated that the region was hit by around 45 tornadoes in a day. Six people lost their lives in the storms that hit central Autauga County in Alabama, said deputy director of emergency services Gary Weaver.

The city of Selma, which is an important place for the 1960s civil rights movement, witnessed the tornado tear through the downtown area, as trees fell and rooftops were ripped apart.

Mayor James Perkins said that "significant" damage was caused by the tornado and appealed to residents to keep their distance from downed power lines and prevent roads.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, in her tweet, said that she was "sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms”. The storms and tornado also hit the neighbouring state of Georgia, as a six-year-old girl lost her life after a tree fell on her.

"Our entire family is heartbroken over this tragedy," Brian Kemp, governor of the state, tweeted. "As we continue to monitor state response to these storms, we are praying for this family as they mourn this terrible loss,” he added.

WATCH| Over 11, 300 flights delayed, cancelled in U.S. due to system outage

Tornadoes, an extremely difficult weather phenomenon to predict, are very common in the United States, as it keeps on hitting the country’s central and southern parts.

In November, Alabama and Mississippi were hit by 36 tornados, killing two people.