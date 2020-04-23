Several scientists, companies in UK could put COVID-19 vaccine in human trials soon

At least four scientists and companies in Europe are leading the charge for developing a vaccine for coronavirus, and will soon begin human trials.

Potential COVID-19 vaccines are being developed by two private research laboratories outside of Rome, Italy, and could enter into a testing phase as soon as in September.

Advent-IRBM and Takis Biotech, two biotechnology companies based in Pomezia, a town around 30 km south of Rome, are among a handful of them.

Takis Biotech was among the first companies in Europe to switch its focus to developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.

According to Xinhua news agency, Advent-IRBM is set to start advanced studies on its potential vaccine in conjunction with the Jenner Institute, which is part of Oxford University in the United Kingdom. Advent-IRBM has announced it would send samples to the Jenner Institute on Thursday, where it will be developed in part with local funding.

The said research is based on the use of adenovirus, a mild virus that infects chimpanzees, with a genetic modification that carries part of the coronavirus.

Another research team has been working at the University of Oxford. Trials, which have had 5,000 volunteers, are set to begin on Thursday, the BBC reported.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, head of a team, said they would just start with two people on the first day.

Professor Robin Shattock, who leads Imperial College London's effort, said it would be available next year before the vaccine could be rolled out around the world.