Six people killed in shooting in south-west Germany

Six people have been killed and several injured in a shooting in the south-western German town of Rot am See, police have said.

The incident occurred at 12.45 pm local time close to a building in the town of Rot am See in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Police in the nearby town of Aalen said the incident appeared to be linked to a "Personal relationship", adding there was no indication that there were additional perpetrators.

The suspect has been identified as a 26-year-old man.

According to AFP, the suspect "called the police station in (nearby town) Aalen at 12:48 pm (1148 GMT) to inform them he had shot several people," police chief Reiner Moeller told reporters in a press conference hours after the killings.

The young man stayed on the line, and when the first officers arrived minutes later at the hotel where the shooting took place, they immediately arrested him outside.

"They were then able to identify six dead people both inside and behind the building," Moeller said, including three men aged 36, 65 and 69 and three women aged 36, 56 and 62.