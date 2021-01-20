Seventeen Republican House representatives commit to work with Biden

Seventeen Republican Party members of US House of Representatives on Wednesday committed to work with US President-elect Joe Biden just before his swearing-in ceremony. Republican House Representative Beth Van Duyne representing Texas sent a letter to Joe Biden to this effect. The letter is jointly signed by 16 other Republican representatives. All of them said that they looked forward to working with Biden administration.

Some of the representatives who signed the letter include Madison Cawthorn, Barry Moore, Burgess Owens, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Peter Meijer, Ashley Hinson and Carlos A. Gimenez, reported CNN."We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us," they wrote.

"In that spirit, we hope that we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States` standing as the best country in the world," read the letter."The constituencies we represent showcase the variety of thought across our great nation... Americans are tired of the partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers, and businesses," CNN quoted the letter.

The letter is sure sign of growing support Biden is getting support across parties.

2020 US Presidential Election was a tumultuous one. Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump but Trump continued to level allegations of election fraud without presenting any evidence.

On Wednesday, Trump made his last speech as US President at Joint Air Force Base Andrews. In his speech, Trump made no concession but said that he wished "great luck and great success." to next administration. He did not take Biden's name.

Although sections of the Republican Party appeared to rally behind Trump and his claims of election fraud. But as Trump campaign suffered defeat after defeat in courts across US, including US Supreme Court, the support began to waver.

And with the attack on the Capitol Building on January 6, the domestic, as well as the global opinion, turned critical of Trump. In days leading up to the inauguration, influential Republicans like Mitch McConnel denounced Trump and unequivocally said that it was his incitement that led to Capitol Building attack.