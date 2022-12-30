Seven killed, five injured in blast at restaurant in Turkey's Aydin province

Seven people, including three children were killed in a gas blast at a restaurant in Turkey's Aydin province. According to Aydin's governor Huseyin Aksoy, five other people sustained injuries with one of them being in critical condition, the Associated Press reported. Aksoy said that initial testimonies from a restaurant worker suggested there was a leak in a cooking gas cannister, which caused the explosion.

Television images showed charred remains of the restaurants with its windows and doors blown off, news agency AFP reported.

Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag tweeted his condolences and said that one person who is “alleged to have caused the explosion” was detained and three prosecutors were investigating the blast.

Patlamaya sebebiyet verdiği iddia edilen kişi gözaltına alınmıştır.



Rabbimiz,insanımıza ve ülkemize böylesine acı hadiseleri bir daha yaşatmasın. — Bekir Bozdağ (@bybekirbozdag) December 30, 2022

Further details are awaited.

This explosion in Aydin comes more than a month after an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul killed six people and injured 81 others. The man, who had left the bomb was arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said adding the PKK terrorist organisation was responsible for the explosion.