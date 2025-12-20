A day after a young Hindu man was beaten to death and later lynched in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district over allegations of insulting Islam, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus has said that seven people have been arrested in the case . The post on X read, "in the incident of beating to death Sanatan Dharma adherent youth Dipu Chandra Das (27) in Valuka, Mymensingh, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects."

"The arrested individuals are— 1. Md. Limon Sarkar (19) 2. Md. Tarek Hossain (19) 3. Md. Manik Mia (20) 4. Ershad Ali (39) 5. Nijum Uddin (20) 6. Alomgir Hossain (38) 7. Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). RAB-14 conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects," the post further read.

The Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, 30, worked at a local garment factory and lived as a tenant. He was accused of making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory marking World Arabic Language Day.

Das's comments spread to nearby areas and an infuriated crowd beat him to death. Later the mob took the body to the Square Masterbari bus stand area, tied it to a tree with a rope, beat it amid slogans and then set it on fire.

The crowd then moved the body to the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway where again it was set ablaze, impacting traffic movement and creating panic among local residents.