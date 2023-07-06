Seven arrested in Germany for alleged ISIS-inspired terrorist plot

German police have apprehended seven men accused of planning a terrorist attack, inspired by the Islamic State (IS) group, in the country. The suspects, originating from central Asia, were known to "each other for some time and share radical Islamic ideology", according to the federal prosecutor's office.

The men had travelled to Germany from Ukraine around the same time when the conflict in Ukraine broke out in early 2022. What they had planned Forming a cell in June 2022, the group aimed to "commit headline-grabbing terrorist attacks in the spirit of IS".

Prosecutors revealed that the suspects had identified potential targets in Germany, scouted crime scenes, and attempted to acquire weapons before their plans were thwarted, reports news agency AFP.

"The suspects had already contemplated targets in Germany, scouted potential crime scenes and attempted to procure weapons."

However, authorities emphasised that there was no "tangible terrorist plot" in progress at the time of their arrest.

The suspects, consisting of five Turkmenistan citizens, one from Tajikistan, and another from Kyrgyzstan, were apprehended by German police in various locations within the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Prosecutors alleged that, apart from the Kyrgyz suspect, the men had been "collecting funds for IS since April 2022", intending to send the money abroad to support the organisation.

Additionally, Dutch authorities arrested a Tajikistani suspect and his Kyrgyz wife, accusing them of "committing preparatory acts for terrorism offences". The male suspect was "also suspected of membership of the terrorist organisation Islamic State".

The Washington Post reports that German prosecutors have identified the men arrested there as Ata A., a citizen of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan national Abrorjon K., and five citizens of Tajikistan — Mukhammadshujo A., Nuriddin K., Shamshud N., Said S. and Raboni Z. Acute threat of Islamic terrorism German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasised the acute threat of Islamic terrorism and commended the focused efforts of security forces in combating such threats. "Our security forces remain firmly focused on tackling Islamic terrorism," said Faeser as reported by AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)

