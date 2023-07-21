Settlement expected in Michael Cohen vs Trump Organization breach of contract lawsuit

Former lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, is anticipated to reach a settlement in his lawsuit against the Trump Organization regarding unpaid legal fees and costs, according to a Reuters report citing a source familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March 2019, seeks to recover $1.9 million in fees, along with an additional $1.9 million that Cohen was allegedly ordered to forfeit in a criminal case. Over time, the fees continued to accumulate, and court documents indicate that the Trump Organization has only made partial payments towards them.

A settlement made in the nick of time

The New York Times reports that this settlement comes as jury selection for the trial began earlier this week. Opening arguments in the civil lawsuit were scheduled for Monday.

The New York Times first reported the potential settlement earlier on Friday. Although the terms of the settlement are yet to be finalised and will remain confidential, they are expected to be made public during a court hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

Cohen and Trump: A relationship turned sour

As per Reuters, Michael Cohen, who had been a long-serving employee of both the Trump Organization and Donald Trump himself, later became a vocal critic of the former president.

He testified that Trump had instructed him to engage in illegal activities.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty and was subsequently served three years in federal custody for his involvement in facilitating unlawful hush-money payments to women in support of Trump's 2016 election campaign. He also admitted to lying to Congress about a Trump project in Russia.

Even as this lawsuit nears a potential settlement, another case filed by Trump against Cohen remains active. Trump's former lawyer is also expected to be the star witness against the former US President in a Manhattan criminal trial regarding the hush money payments. The case is expected to head to trial in March of next year.

(With inputs from agencies)





