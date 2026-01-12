/Sergio Gor assumes office as US envoy to India, invites New Delhi to join Pax Silica initiative

Sergio Gor took charge as the US Ambassador to India on Monday. He described the India-US ties as the most “consequential global partnership of this century” and stated that trade negotiations from both ends will be held on Tuesday. Gor also invited India to join the Pax Silica, the US-led coalition on the critical minerals supply chain.

“In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow. Remember, India is the world’s largest nation, so it’s not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there, and while trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas, such as security, counterterrorism, energy, technology, education and health,” he said, the Indian Express reported.

What is Pax Silica?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pax Silica is a US-backed strategic initiative aimed at creating a secure, resilient and innovation-led silicon supply chain, spanning critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, development and logistics. Countries that joined the initiative last month include Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Israel.

Gor said, “Today, I’m pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month.”

His statements followed after the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick accused India of delaying progress on the India-US trade agreement. Reacting to this, Gor said, “The United States and India are bound not just by shared interest, but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences”.

“In the end, last week, our great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, powerfully stated that this year will be a year of reciprocity. We are raising the standard for diplomacy itself, which means fair trade, mutual respect and shared security. Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage," he added.