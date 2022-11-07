Serb policemen in Kosovo quit en-masse to protest against government's order

Hundreds of Serb policemen in Kosovo, working in Jarinje and Brnjak border posts in the north of the country submitted resignations on Sunday (November 6). The step was taken in defiance of Kosovo's order to use Kosovan license plates instead of those issued by Serbia.

The 300 resignations in the northern town of Mitrovica, reported by Serbian media, are part of a wider Serb movement to withdraw from state institutions including, courts, police, parliament and government.

Several thousand Serbs gathered in North Mitrovica to protest against mandatory Kosovan plates. The crowd waved Serban flags and played Serbian national anthem.

The long-running licence plate row has stoked tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo, which gained independence in 2008 and is home to a Serb minority in the north that is backed by Belgrade.

Kosovo police said in a statement it was aware Serb police officers had abandoned their posts and some have handed over police equipment.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti blamed Belgrade for seeking to destabilise Kosovo by supporting the Serbs in their boycott of state institutions.

"I once again invite all Serb citizens of our country to not abandon institutions, not to resign, not to leave their jobs, because there would be less service for the people," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE