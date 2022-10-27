Seoul police find decomposing remains of North Korean defector in 'almost skeleton status'

Following the discovery of a North Korean defector's decomposing remains last Wednesday in Seoul, South Korean officials opened an inquiry.

The defection occurred in 2002, and the police and South Korea's Unification Ministry identified the defector as a lady in her 40s.

According to Seoul police, the woman had often skipped rent payments and was unable to be reached. As a result, the public housing corporation Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation sent personnel to check on her flat, where they discovered her dead.

According to investigators, her body had almost skeleton-like decomposition. Police believe she has been deceased for roughly a year based on the cold clothing she was wearing, but an autopsy will provide more precise information.

Although the Unification Ministry did not give her name, it claimed that she had previously been hailed by officials as an example of a successful relocation.

According to the ministry, the woman served as a counsellor at the Korea Hana Foundation from 2011 to 2017, assisting other defectors with their relocation to the South.

The woman reportedly requested police not extend their protection services in 2019, according to Seoul police. South Korean officials regularly monitor North Korean defectors and conduct welfare checks while assisting with their resettlement.

The woman was not on the Unification Ministry's own monitoring list, the ministry added.

The National Forensic Service had received a request for an investigation, according to the police.

The case, according to a representative of the Unification Ministry, is "very sad." The official added that the ministry will review the crisis management procedure for North Korean defectors and focus on areas that needed improvement.

(with inputs from agencies)

