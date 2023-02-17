Senior ISIS leader killed, four American troops, dog wounded after helicopter raid in Syria: US military

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), on Friday (February 17) said four American military personnel and one working dog were injured during a raid targeting ISIS senior leader in northeastern Syria, who was killed. The joint raid was conducted by Washington and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the region.

“Last night, during a partnered US and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four US servicemembers and one working dog wounded,” said the CENTCOM, in a statement. The targeted ISIS senior leader, identified as Hamza al-Homsi, was killed during the raid, it added.

While the three military personnel and the working dog are receiving treatment at the US medical facility in Iraq, said the CENTCOM. A report by CNN, citing a military official familiar with the operation, said that the three servicemen and the working dog are in stable condition, while the fourth member sustained minor injuries and has returned to duty.

This comes days after the US military, in a statement had also announced the killing of “Ibrahim Al Qahtani, an ISIS official associated with planning ISIS detention center attacks,” It added, that raid also led to the “seizure of multiple weapons, ammo, and a suicide belt.” The statement posted on Twitter, five days after the raid was conducted, also said that there are more than 10,000 ISIS detainees being held in Syria.

Washington leads the international coalition which leads the battle against IS in the region and also conducts periodic raids and strikes which target the group and its members. Earlier this month, the US military-led coalition forces and partner forces conducted 43 operations against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. It added, “No US forces were injured or killed in these operations.”



