Senegal clashes: Death toll climbs to 15, opposition slams police brutality

The death toll due to violent protests in Senegal has climbed to 15 as tensions remain high in the West African nation, the news agency AFP reported early Monday (June 5). The clashes between protesters and security forces have been going on since a court convicted opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Thursday, whose ongoing legal woes prompted rare flare-ups of violence. More than 350 protesters have been injured so far.

On Thursday, Sonko was acquitted in a two-year-old rape case but was found guilty in absentia of corrupting a minor and sentenced to two years in prison. The sentence could prevent him from running in the February presidential election. Sonko's supporters said the prosecution was politically motivated and he denies any wrongdoing.

The protesters have also been angered by President Macky Sall's refusal to rule out running for a third term as Senegal has a two-term presidential limit.

On Sunday, Sonko's PASTEF-Patriots party condemned "the murderous repression by defence and security forces", accusing the government of deploying "private militias". The PASTEF-Patriots urged the citizens to defend themselves in any way and fight back.

The government, meanwhile, accused Sonko's supporters of "vandalism and banditry". Mobile internet services restricted in certain areas On Sunday, the government cut access to mobile internet services in certain areas because of the deadly protests in which "hateful and subversive" messages have been posted online. In a statement, the government said "Because of the spread of hateful and subversive messages ... mobile Internet is temporarily suspended at certain hours of the day," the news agency Reuters reported.

Though the government did not specify which areas were impacted at what time, residents across Senegal's capital Dakar said they were unable to access the Internet without a wifi connection on Sunday afternoon.

Disturbances were reported in the suburbs of Dakar on Saturday. However, several neighbourhoods that experienced outbursts of violence on Thursday and Friday remained calm. Around 500 arrested so far: Interior minister Senegal's Interior Minister Antionie Diome said on Saturday that around 500 people had been arrested since violence broke out last Thursday. He suspected "foreign influence" was behind what he called an "attack" against Senegal, without elaborating. The minister also said there was a drop in intensity of the protests.

(With inputs from agencies)

