Senate Republicans block bill on probe of deadly Capitol riot

Republicans in US Senate derailed an inquiry into deadly Capitol riots that took place in January this year.

Democrats along with some moderate Republicans had sought a commission to probe events leading up to the US Capitol attack. The measure failed by a vote of 54 to 35, short of the 60 votes needed to advance the legislation in the 100-member Senate. The 35 no votes were all Republicans.

It was the first time this year that Republicans were able to use the 60-vote hurdle, known as a filibuster, to defeat legislation.

The vote underscores the steep challenges for Democrats in the evenly divided chamber, as they will have to win at least some Republican support in order to pass policing reforms, voting-rights legislation and other priorities.

Hundreds of Trump supporter had stormed the Capitol building on January 6 as US Congress was in session. The rioters fought with police, urging violence against lawmakers and delaying the formal certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

The violence left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer.

