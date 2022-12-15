Seeking to counter China, Biden says US is 'all in' in Africa's future

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (December 14) announced a new agreement that seeks to strengthen trade ties between the US and the African continent. The US focus on Africa is being considered to be a counter to greater Chinese influence in the continent.

"The United States is 'all in' on Africa's future," Biden told African leaders attending a three-day summit in Washington.

When it comes to Africa, the US appears to lag China with respect to trade, financial and developmental ties. Chinese trade with the continent is four times that of the US. China has sought to expand its influence by funding infrastructure projects. China is also an important creditor of African nations with terms of credit often less stringent than Western lendors.

Biden said a new US agreement with the African Continental Free Trade Area will give American companies access to 1.3 billion people and a market valued at $3.4 trillion. He listed companies that had made deals at the summit, including General Electric Co and Cisco Systems Inc.

"When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well," the president said.

Delegations from 49 countries and the African Union, including 45 African national leaders, are attending the three-day summit, which began on Tuesday, the first and is the first of its kind since 2014. Washington has offered $55 billion in support for Africa under the Biden administration for food security, climate change, trade partnerships and other issues.

After his remarks, Biden viewed some of the World Cup semifinal match between Morocco and France with Morocco's prime minister, Aziz Akhannouch, and other leaders attending the summit, the White House said.

