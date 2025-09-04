/Security guarantees for Ukraine ready, willing to work with US for more sanctions on Russia: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said after the meeting of European leaders at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Thursday that the security guarantees for Ukraine are ready after the military and political engagement from the 35 member countries to provide Kyiv the support it needs. Macron stressed the need for security guarantees for Ukraine and talked about the process led by defence chiefs and planners that “laid the groundwork” for the guarantees. “The key argument here is that there are no limitations for the defence of Ukraine,” Macron said, stressing the need to “regenerate” the Ukrainian army to “resist” Russian attacks and deter it from planning another attack.

Multiple countries are ready to be involved “on land, in the sea or in the air” to “reassure the people of Ukraine and maintain the ceasefire once it’s implemented, and maintain and guarantee peace,” said Macron while confirming that the leaders spoke with US President Donald Trump.

Macron said that 26 countries have confirmed they are ready to be involved with specific proposals on what they can offer in the way of security guarantees, and the US has been clear on its will to be involved in them.

“Our message remains that Ukraine is on the side of peace, and Russia needs to be called out as the aggressor,” he added.

‘Trump confirmed he would join in taking action if Russia fails to act’

Macron said that Russia appears to be acting with the consent of many of its partners around the world, as it is attempting to delay the peace process and continue attacking Ukraine.

Macron said the European leaders want a series of meetings, first between Zelensky and Putin, and later in another format, to bring the war to a close, and “if Moscow doesn’t want to respect these conditions, we will have to take further steps with the US.”

Macron claimed that Trump has confirmed he would join the coalition in taking action should Russia fail to act.

“We cannot [allow for] international law to be violated. We cannot, because this is not only Ukraine; this is the security of all of us,” he says.

‘Europe must stop buying Russian oil, put pressure on China’: Trump

Meanwhile, a White House official was quoted as telling reporters that US President Donald Trump told European leaders that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil and place more economic pressure on China to punish it for funding Russia’s war efforts.

Zelensky said the intention is clear, “to finish this war as soon as possible” and allow for diplomatic talks while guaranteeing Ukraine’s long-term security guarantees.

He said Putin has so far rejected all calls for peace talks, and his behaviour shows that putting pressure on him doesn’t work.

Deprive Russian war machine of resources to end war: Zelensky

Zelensky added that the framework of security guarantees has been agreed upon and includes “concrete steps,” and leaders are now deciding which country will help in which area. he stressed that the key to ending the war is to deprive “the Russian war machine” of resources and said there is a need to put more pressure, including economic sanctions, on Moscow.