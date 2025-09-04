Google Preferred
Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 18:01 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 18:06 IST
Car ploughs into pedestrians in Berlin Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Several people, including children, have been injured in a car crash in Berlin. The injured have been hospitalised and the driver has been detained. It is yet to be known if it was an accident or an attack. Emergency services were at the spot, and a probe is on

A car crashed into a crowd of people in Berlin on Thursday (Sep 4), leaving several injured, including children, news agency Reuters reported.

The incident occurred on Seestrasse in the Wedding district. A spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade confirmed that the car drove into children who were walking with their educators. The teacher who was accompanying the children was hospitalised with serious injuries, and several children suffered minor injuries. The fire brigade official also added that the emergency services were at the spot. The driver of the BMW that crashed has been detained, but the motive of the incident is not known yet. Meanwhile, news agency Reuters quoted the authorities as saying that the Berlin car crash was an “accident.”

This is a developing story…



