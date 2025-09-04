The incident occurred on Seestrasse in the Wedding district. A spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade confirmed that the car drove into children who were walking with their educators. The teacher who was accompanying the children was hospitalised with serious injuries, and several children suffered minor injuries. The fire brigade official also added that the emergency services were at the spot. The driver of the BMW that crashed has been detained, but the motive of the incident is not known yet. Meanwhile, news agency Reuters quoted the authorities as saying that the Berlin car crash was an “accident.”